Someone Just Paid $150K for Paul Walker's 1991 BMW M3
The seller claims it was taken off the actor's hands just a week before his death.
Even without a celebrity as a former owner, a well-maintained E30 BMW M3 with low miles would fetch some pretty big bucks. Add Brian O'Conner himself to the vehicle's ownership history and we're looking at a decent bump in both desirability and price. Case in point: a 1991 M3 formerly owned by Paul Walker just sold for almost $150,000.
As a reference, Hagerty is listing average 1991 M3s at $56,000 while Concours-grade examples typically go for $139,000.
First spotted on eBay, this red E30 has 13,248 miles on the odometer, all original paint, and a clean Carfax. It sits on 16-inch Evo wheels but comes with the original 15 inchers. Its main selling point, though? It was once part of late Fast & Furious actor Paul Walker's personal collection as confirmed by seller Reserve Auto Group via pictures of it sitting in Walker's garage allegedly taken by "one of [Paul's] associates."
The Texas exotic auto dealer also confirmed to The Drive that the car already sold for its list price of $149,980 and that the former owner originally acquired it from Walker just a week before his untimely death back in 2013.
In addition to starring in Hollywood's biggest car-centric franchise, Walker was a prolific car collector in real life. Among other things, the actor had a soft spot for old M3s. Back in January, 21 of his vehicles crossed the Barrett-Jackson auction block including two other E30s and five (!) E36 Lightweights.
Made from 1986 to 1991, the original BMW M3 is a very different animal compared to its modern descendants, coming exclusively with four cylinders, two doors, and a five-speed manual. They're cool pieces of automotive history no matter their condition or who the previous owner was.
Got a tip? Send us a note: tips@thedrive.com
- RELATEDThe Lost and the Furious: Films that Tried (and Failed) to Ride the Fast & Furious WaveFast and Furious has its fair share of copycats—and these are the worst of the lot.READ NOW
- RELATEDCar Collection Once Owned by Paul Walker Will Be Auctioned in 2020The list includes Walker's personal Nissan Skyline race car and no fewer than five BMW M3 Lightweights, along with fifteen more collector specials.READ NOW
- RELATEDYou Could Buy This Like-New 162-Mile BMW E30 For $82,000Is a perfect example of the perfect Bimmer platform worth this kind of scratch?READ NOW