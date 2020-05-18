Someone Just Paid $150K for Paul Walker's 1991 BMW M3

Even without a celebrity as a former owner, a well-maintained E30 BMW M3 with low miles would fetch some pretty big bucks. Add Brian O'Conner himself to the vehicle's ownership history and we're looking at a decent bump in both desirability and price. Case in point: a 1991 M3 formerly owned by Paul Walker just sold for almost $150,000.

As a reference, Hagerty is listing average 1991 M3s at $56,000 while Concours-grade examples typically go for $139,000.

First spotted on eBay, this red E30 has 13,248 miles on the odometer, all original paint, and a clean Carfax. It sits on 16-inch Evo wheels but comes with the original 15 inchers. Its main selling point, though? It was once part of late Fast & Furious actor Paul Walker's personal collection as confirmed by seller Reserve Auto Group via pictures of it sitting in Walker's garage allegedly taken by "one of [Paul's] associates."