Car Collection Once Owned by Paul Walker Will Be Auctioned in 2020

Auction specialist Barrett-Jackson has announced that it will sell off a collection 21 of vehicles personally owned by the deceased star of the Fast and Furious film franchise, Paul Walker.

The assortment of vehicles consists of 14 cars (some of them not street-legal), four pickup trucks and SUVs, and three motorcycles. Highlights include a 1989 Nissan Skyline (R32) "race car," a 2009 Nissan 370Z used in the filming of Fast Five, a 1995 Ford Bronco, and no fewer than six BMW M3s—one E30 and five rare E36 Lightweights.

A near-complete inventory of the vehicles that will be sold can be found below. The Drive has contacted Barrett-Jackson to determine the specific models of motorcycles and whether the Nissan Skyline is a GT-R or lesser model, and we will update when we receive comment.

1963 Chevrolet Nova Wagon

1964 Chevrolet Chevelle Wagon

1967 Chevrolet II Nova

1988 BMW M3 E30

1989 Nissan Skyline Race Car

1991 BMW M3 E30 Coupe

1995 BMW M3 E36 Lightweight

1995 BMW M3 E36 Lightweight

1995 BMW M3 E36 Lightweight

1995 BMW M3 E36 Lightweight

1995 BMW M3 E36 Lightweight (with a factory wing and livery delete)

1995 Ford Bronco

2000 Audi S4

2003 Ford F-250

2004 GMC Sierra 1500

2005 Harley-Davidson RS Motorcycle

2006 Toyota Tundra Pickup

2008 Suzuki Motorcycle

2009 Nissan 370Z

2011 BMW Motorcycle

2013 Ford Mustang Boss 302S Race Car

All 21 vehicles will be sold between Jan. 11-19, 2020, at Barrett-Jackson's 49th annual auction in Scottsdale, Arizona. This year's Scottsdale auction saw the first 2020 Toyota GR Supra sell for $2.1 million, a number which could be beaten by Walker's personal Skyline R32.

"We're deeply honored to offer the amazing Paul Walker Collection at our 2020 Scottdale Auction," said the auction house's chairman and CEO, Craig Jackson. "Paul's impact was immense through both his influence as an actor in the Fast and the Furious movies and his philanthropic drive as the founder of Reach Out Worldwide. We're proud to help continue Paul Walker's legacy by offering his esteemed collection to their new caretakers at our flagship Scottsdale event."