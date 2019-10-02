Car Collection Once Owned by Paul Walker Will Be Auctioned in 2020
The list includes Walker's personal Nissan Skyline race car and no fewer than five BMW M3 Lightweights, along with fifteen more collector specials.
Auction specialist Barrett-Jackson has announced that it will sell off a collection 21 of vehicles personally owned by the deceased star of the Fast and Furious film franchise, Paul Walker.
The assortment of vehicles consists of 14 cars (some of them not street-legal), four pickup trucks and SUVs, and three motorcycles. Highlights include a 1989 Nissan Skyline (R32) "race car," a 2009 Nissan 370Z used in the filming of Fast Five, a 1995 Ford Bronco, and no fewer than six BMW M3s—one E30 and five rare E36 Lightweights.
A near-complete inventory of the vehicles that will be sold can be found below. The Drive has contacted Barrett-Jackson to determine the specific models of motorcycles and whether the Nissan Skyline is a GT-R or lesser model, and we will update when we receive comment.
- 1963 Chevrolet Nova Wagon
- 1964 Chevrolet Chevelle Wagon
- 1967 Chevrolet II Nova
- 1988 BMW M3 E30
- 1989 Nissan Skyline Race Car
- 1991 BMW M3 E30 Coupe
- 1995 BMW M3 E36 Lightweight
- 1995 BMW M3 E36 Lightweight
- 1995 BMW M3 E36 Lightweight
- 1995 BMW M3 E36 Lightweight
- 1995 BMW M3 E36 Lightweight (with a factory wing and livery delete)
- 1995 Ford Bronco
- 2000 Audi S4
- 2003 Ford F-250
- 2004 GMC Sierra 1500
- 2005 Harley-Davidson RS Motorcycle
- 2006 Toyota Tundra Pickup
- 2008 Suzuki Motorcycle
- 2009 Nissan 370Z
- 2011 BMW Motorcycle
- 2013 Ford Mustang Boss 302S Race Car
All 21 vehicles will be sold between Jan. 11-19, 2020, at Barrett-Jackson's 49th annual auction in Scottsdale, Arizona. This year's Scottsdale auction saw the first 2020 Toyota GR Supra sell for $2.1 million, a number which could be beaten by Walker's personal Skyline R32.
"We're deeply honored to offer the amazing Paul Walker Collection at our 2020 Scottdale Auction," said the auction house's chairman and CEO, Craig Jackson. "Paul's impact was immense through both his influence as an actor in the Fast and the Furious movies and his philanthropic drive as the founder of Reach Out Worldwide. We're proud to help continue Paul Walker's legacy by offering his esteemed collection to their new caretakers at our flagship Scottsdale event."
- RELATEDWatch the Trailer for the I Am Paul Walker Tribute DocumentaryPaul Walker was best known for his acting career, but that doesn't mean light can't be cast at his life beyond the screen.READ NOW
- RELATEDIn the New Nissan Skyline, You Can Take Your Hands off the Wheel Without Getting ArrestedNissan will even supply the bandwidth for texting while driving.READ NOW
- RELATEDFound for Auction: 1-of-500 1990 Nissan Skyline GT-R Nismo Is a Stateside RarityOriginally built to meet Group A homologation standards, this pumped-up GT-R variant features a lower curb weight, better aero, and more boost.READ NOW
- RELATEDVin Diesel Is Putting Together a Female Fast & Furious SpinoffFast & Furious 9, meanwhile, will start shooting in London next month.READ NOW
- RELATEDBMW Recalls 2020 Toyota Supra for Seat Belt-Related MalfunctionIn an odd turn of events, BMW will have to issue out new Toyotas because the issue can't be fixed.READ NOW