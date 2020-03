This Homebrew M3 Competition Wagon Build Is What BMW Should've Made

BMW's refusal to sell the M3 as a wagon only gets more frustrating with every new generation of the 3 Series, which admittedly keeps getting more powerful and considerably cooler through the years. Fed up with BMW's lack of vision and staling rumors of a next-generation M3 shooting brake, the wagon stans of M Conversions have taken matters into their own hands by producing a series of custom M-spec wagons based on the second-meanest M3 ever built: the F80 M3 Competition.

Called the MCT-450, this wagon of war was born as a 2018 320d M-Sport Touring and has since been the subject of a faithful M3 Competition conversion using almost exclusively BMW parts. The only non-Bimmer components on the car are its rear fenders and bumper, which were modeled off those used on the sedan and reproduced in the wagon's style from carbon fiber.