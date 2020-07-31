Swap the E46 BMW M3 CSL’s Semi-Automatic for a Real Stick Shift With This Clever Kit

The 2004 BMW M3 CSL is arguably the best M3 the Bavarian company has made so far. A limited edition of just 1,383 cars, the E46 CSL was lightened and upgraded to stiffer springs, a quicker steering rack and semi-slick tires, while its S54 inline-six came with hotter cams, a better intake system and larger exhaust valves. With these modifications, BMW's much praised 3.2-liter produced 355 horsepower. Unfortunately, the CLS was also born at the time when BMW was in love with its semi-automatic SMG II gearbox, a unit most owners would rather replace with a crisp six-speed manual by now. Since the CSLs came exclusively with the SMG II, former Formula 1 mechanic Darragh Doyle came up with a conversion kit now offered through his company Everything M3s.

The semi-automatic SMG II is still based on the E46 M3's standard Getrag 420G stick-shift but it uses an electrohydraulically-actuated clutch, which is capable of shifts in just 80 milliseconds, according to BMW. What the factory casually forgot to mention is that this track-happy gearbox is also rather bad at stop-and-go traffic and low speeds in general, not to mention its so-so reliability.