Drool at the Sound of an LS7-Swapped BMW E46 M3 Lapping Germany's Hockenheim Circuit

Considering we've seen General Motors' LS engine transplanted into everything from W201 Benzes to 964 911s, it was only a matter of time before somebody planted an LS motor in one of BMW's greatest hits.

Seen here making its way around Germany's Hockenheimring is an E46 M3 built for the track with a 7.0-liter LS7, which is basically the same engine found in the C6 Corvette Z06. According to Engine Swap Depot, the V-8 here makes 650 horsepower and 545 pound-feet of torque—pretty much double the stock, straight-six-powered E46's 338 hp and 269 pound-feet. Oh, and it sounds downright gnarly.