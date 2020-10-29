The World's Weirdest Coachbuilder Turned a Toyota RAV4 into a Retro Americana Fever Dream

Coachbuilder Mitsuoka Motor has been around since 1968, resulting in it being recognized by the government as Japan's tenth registered car manufacturer. More importantly, Mitsuoka is known for its small-series models that are all unmistakably inspired by the most iconic of American, European and particularly British cars of the 1950s and '60s. Past its compacts and small roadsters, the infamous company also created the limited production Mitsuoka Orochi, its mid-engine "supercar" powered by a 3.3-liter Toyota V6 sending 230 horsepower through a 5-speed automatic. The final Orochi was made in 2014 featuring two paint hues, Gold Pearl and a purple called "fuya-oh".

Since 2008, Mitsuoka has also been making a Mazda Miata-based roadster called the Himiko, which comes with a face combining both the Jaguar XK120's and the Morgan Aero 8's for that questionable 1990s retro concept car look. This car is known simply as the Mitsuoka Roadster in the UK, yet when it comes to the ND Miata, the company wouldn't stop just there. Introducing the Rock Star, Mitsuoka did no less than turning Mazda's best into a compact C2 Corvette.