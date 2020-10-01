The Ringbrothers’ 430-HP Chevy K5 Blazer Restomod Was Built Especially for Rapper Future

Bugatti Chirons and Mercedes G-Wagens are usually more like it for celebrities who want expensive cars, but not for all. Jason Momoa had his wife's Mustang restored to an almighty spec; Jay Leno is, of course, Jay Leno; and now, the rapper Future has commissioned a resto-modded K5 Blazer from the Ringbrothers, one of the biggest names in the business.

With a 430-horsepower 6.2-liter LS3 and a 4L80E four-speed transmission, this K5 blazer isn't exactly groundbreaking when it comes to its drivetrain. However, that's plenty of reliable power going through a bulletproof engine and transmission. It also makes up for its conventional powertrain with a nice coat of British Racing Green paint, and gold wheels from HRE.

A few of Future's other rides are equally as flashy, including his original truck of choice—a Bentley Bentayga. He was among the first to buy one back in 2016, joining Meek Mill and Rick Ross with his own ultra-luxe hunk of British metal. Rest assured, though, as he likes his supercars; namely the Porsche 911 Turbo S.