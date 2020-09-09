The Market Value of This $87,500 1970 Chevy K5 Blazer Went Up 157 Percent Since Last Year

February of 2019 was a strange time. Everyone thought the $35,000 Tesla Model 3 was here to stay, and that a tastefully modified 1970 Chevrolet K5 Blazer CST 4x4 was worth about $34,000. Nineteen months later, the everyman's Tesla is but a memory, and that Blazer? According to a Bring A Trailer bidding war that wrapped up Tuesday, it's officially worth almost $90,000.

Indeed, this Blazer—which didn't even meet its reserve when originally listed on the infamously spendy auction site—is a nicely resto-modded example, though it wasn't hard to see why it failed to sell back in 2019. Its unoriginal paint and extensive modifications made it a tough sell to the numbers-matching crowd, whereas its conservative modifications limited its appeal to those seeking novelty or flex factor.