1972 Chevy K5 Blazer With a Corvette V8 and Harley-Davidson Paint Is an All-American Restomod

The 1972 Chevrolet K5 Blazer marked the final iteration of the first-gen Ford Bronco competitor. It came standard with now-iconic beefy looks and a 4.1-liter inline-six, which could be swapped out for a 5.0- or 5.7-liter V8 for some extra coin. The off-road-ready utility vehicle had standard front disc brakes and you could even add on a tachometer for a little extra. This specific K5 listed for sale on Bring a Trailer has a delicious secret under the hood, however: a small-block 5.7-liter LS1 V8.

Installed by Berkeley Garage this year, the engine was sourced from a 2001 Corvette with 29,000 reported miles. Take that, new Bronco.

FrankenBlazer doesn’t stop there, however. After the current owner acquired the Blazer in 2019, they commissioned a complete restoration that included a four-inch suspension lift and a new paint job in Harley-Davidson Vivid Black. It sports a new 4L75E transmission, five-pinion gearsets, induction-hardened turbine shaft, eight-friction-plate clutch, and specific valve-body calibration. In short, this Blazer goes way beyond average both on- and off-road.