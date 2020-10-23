The 2021 Ford Bronco and Bronco Sport Configurators Are Here, So Show Us Your Dream Rigs

The list of options and packages for the 2021 Ford Bronco and Bronco Sport is long and wonderful. The Bronco alone has available 35-inch tires, steel Ford Performance bumpers and seven-speed manual transmission, for one. The trim levels have cool names like "Big Bend" and "Badlands." We've been waiting for decades for this very moment, folks, and it's finally here.

The Bronco and Bronco Sport build-and-price configurators are finally online here to nuke any notion that you'll get anything else done today.

Two or four doors? Hard top or soft? These are decisions you'll spend a good chunk of this day poring over, for sure.