The 2021 Ford Bronco and Bronco Sport Configurators Are Here, So Show Us Your Dream Rigs

Obliterate any notion of productivity with the long list of options available for Ford's newest SUVs.

ByStef Schrader
Ford
The list of options and packages for the 2021 Ford Bronco and Bronco Sport is long and wonderful. The Bronco alone has available 35-inch tires, steel Ford Performance bumpers and seven-speed manual transmission, for one. The trim levels have cool names like "Big Bend" and "Badlands." We've been waiting for decades for this very moment, folks, and it's finally here. 

The Bronco and Bronco Sport build-and-price configurators are finally online here to nuke any notion that you'll get anything else done today. 

Two or four doors? Hard top or soft? These are decisions you'll spend a good chunk of this day poring over, for sure. 

Bronco Sport Badlands in Cyber OrangeFord
Bronco Sport First Edition in Area 51Ford
Bronco Sport Outer Banks in Kodiak BrownFord

Bless us, each and every one, Ford even included seven all-new colors for the Bronco, including bright reds and oranges inspired by the original Bronco from the sixties, a nice brown for the almond-hued-card-carrying members of the Brown Car Appreciation Society and even a smoky blue called Area 51. There will be a limited run of First Edition Broncos in Lightning Blue as well. 

Inside, you can even get mold-resistant marine-grade vinyl and vinyl washout flooring with removable drain plugs, if you're worried that the traditional interior options might not hold up to heavy muddin'. Exterior color accents are available for the inside as well. Prepare to lose yourself in the possibilities, folks. 

Easy-to-wash Bronco interior. Ford
Bronco interior color options.Ford
Designers consider different interior materials for the Bronco.Ford

Maybe you're in the market for a new Bronco or Bronco Sport and count yourself among the over 190,000 who've lined up a reservation for one. Maybe it's more of a dream car for you—a long-term goal, or your first purchase after striking it rich. We here at The Drive are fine either way. We just want to know how you'd option your ideal Bronco. 

Go forth, play around with different options, and drop your dream package in the comments below. You can find the configurator for the Bronco here and for the Bronco Sport here. Enjoy!

Bronco Outer Banks in Cactus GrayFord
Base Bronco in Carbonized GrayFord
Bronco Badlands in Velocity BlueFord
Base Bronco in Iconic SilverFord
Bronco Black Diamond in Race RedFord
Base Bronco in Oxford WhiteFord
Bronco Outer Banks in Antimatter BlueFord
Bronco Wildtrak in Shadow BlackFord
Bronco interior materials with worn baseball glove as inspiration.Ford
Bronco interior design detailsFord
Bronco interior materialsFord
A Bronco demonstrates why hose-out floors are a good idea. Ford
Bronco Sport in Rapid RedFord
Bronco Sport First Edition in Cactus GrayFord
Bronco Sport First Edition badgeFord
2021 Bronco SportFord
The Bronco Sport's easy-to-wash interior.Ford
Bronco Sport interiorFord
Bronco Sport interiorFord
Bronco Sport interior detailsFord
Bronco Sport interior detailsFord
Bronco Sport interiorFord
Bronco Sport interior detailsFord

