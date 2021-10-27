Shop Turns Modern Chevy Tahoe Z71 Into Two-Door K5 Blazer Replica

The seats are positioned far in the rear for maximum legroom, although they still fold down, so if you wanted to use this one-of-a-kind custom truck as a utility vehicle, you very well could. It is, after all, still a Tahoe underneath.
This means a 5.3-liter V8 with 355 hp and 383 pound-feet of torque. I'm not sure If I would want to tow anything around with a truck that's been cut in half and welded back together, but seeing how clean of a build this is, I don't think I would really want to anyway—nor that it would be an issue.
Since the former Tahoe the K5 conversion is based on was a Z71-equipped truck, it also has off-roading credentials above a more pedestrian version of the vehicle. Although again, I'm not sure if you would want to take this thing out on the dirt. Flat Out Autos is known first and foremost for its four-door Tahoe-based K5s, and those cost $69,000 not including the price of the donor vehicle itself. This more labor-intensive two-door version will likely be pricier than that.
So if Flat Out decides to sell these, they're going to be pricey. However, let's remember what this is. This thing still has airbags, heated seats, air conditioning, everything you could want in a modern car, just in a retro package. It may cost a lot of money, but you're getting something that you could reasonably drive every day without having to worry about reliability or a lack of comfort.
Also, remember the cost in the context of other restomods. Some other refreshed Blazers cost ridiculous sums of money these days, and they don't have half the features these trucks do. These things may not be the real deal underneath, but they're probably closer to something most people want. If you want to see this truck in person, it will be at SEMA on Nov. 2.
Got a tip or question for the author? You can reach them here: peter@thedrive.com