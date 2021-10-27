Shop Turns Modern Chevy Tahoe Z71 Into Two-Door K5 Blazer Replica

The build started back in May of this year, and since then Hester says it's been a constant grind to get it done in time for the Las Vegas event. The shop had never done a two-door conversion before, but despite the big learning curve, Hester felt his crew was up to the challenge. "We’ve had thousands of comments requesting a 2 door since the 4 door was introduced, and we felt it was a great way to showcase our ability as a custom shop to pull it off," Hester told The Drive.

To start, the truck had to get shorter, obviously. A whole eight inches were cut out of the middle of the vehicle to get everything in the right place, with reinforcements added throughout to ensure everything stayed where it was supposed to. Anything that was in the way when they cut up the car's frame had to be shortened. "We also had to relocate the gas tank, shorten the exhaust, driveshaft, and rear AC lines," Hester said. "All of the modifications were made while [maintaining] all safety and convenience features." As such, the front passenger's seat now swivels up to allow for easier access by the rear passengers, too.