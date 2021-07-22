The question of worth is a sticky one when you’re staring at something like a $250,000 1970 Chevy K5 Blazer restomod. There are two obvious sides to the debate—but more so now than ever, they’re leading to the same place. You either hate the idea that an old truck can ever be valued at a quarter-million bucks, or you appreciate that the price tag reflects the skyrocketing vintage pickup and SUV market and hundreds of man-hours of restoration work at a renowned shop like Ringbrothers. Neither view changes the reality that these days, people are willing to pony up that kind of cash for a 50-year-old truck.

And why shouldn’t they? Consider that just over a decade ago, major American auction houses like Barrett Jackson were filled with pricey 1950s Chevy Advance Design and second-gen Ford F-Series pickup builds. That surge was driven by the peak of the Boomer generation’s buying power, but it was accepted as a simple fact: those trucks were now worth a lot of money. Fast forward 15 years and the story is the same, except now it’s Gen X with the disposable cash and things like 1970s and '80s Blazers and Broncos spiking in value.