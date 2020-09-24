Icon Thriftmaster Old School Edition Review: A $300,000 Classic Chevy Pickup That's Worth Every Penny

Over the past decade or so, restomodding has evolved into a fully developed industry. If you’ve got means, there are plenty of folks out there who would be happy to drop an LS9 into your C3 Corvette or outfit your vintage ‘Cuda with an independent rear suspension. Thanks to a robust aftermarket, much of the heavy lifting required to make it all work has been done already, and that means the days of endless trial and error are largely behind us. Modernizing a vintage vehicle is now, in many ways, a plug and play operation. Considering that, it can be difficult to easily quantify what separates a garden-variety build from an exceptional one. Car people tend to be a numbers-driven lot, and in these heady days of readily-accessible capability, the law of diminishing returns has taken full effect. Figures once considered unheard of have become the norm. So what, then, allows a particular builder to stand out from the crowd? For Jonathan Ward and Icon 4x4, it’s about focusing on the elements that have become increasingly lost in the noise of outlandish horsepower and eyeball-searing paint hues. The Drive is no stranger to Ward's shop of wonders in Chatsworth, California, and when the invitation came to drive his latest customer build, a classic Chevrolet Thriftmaster pickup benefiting from several hundred thousand dollars of obsessive restoration work, how could I say no to that?

“As an industrial designer and a massive craftsmanship geek, I’ve always been drawn to vintage vehicles,” says Ward, the company's founder and lead designer. “Even before I had a license I was restoring vehicles for myself. When I started, the goal was factory-stock, down to details like wisps of primer on this component or chalk marks on that. But I soon realized that when I was done, I’d lose interest pretty quickly due to the archaic dynamics of vintage vehicles in the real world. And the idea of repeating factory imperfections or mistakes just for the sake of some kind of concourse perspective ultimately didn’t really appeal to me." "We have better solutions today, so why not evolve it? So from a very personal perspective, I wanted to figure out the right way to combine the best elements of classic design language with modern functionality.” The ICON Thriftmaster Old School Edition, By the Numbers Price: $275,000-$325,000

$275,000-$325,000 Powertrain: 6.2-liter LS3 V8 | four-speed automatic transmission | rear-wheel drive

6.2-liter LS3 V8 | four-speed automatic transmission | rear-wheel drive Horsepower: 430 hp @ 6,400 rpm

430 hp @ 6,400 rpm Torque: 424 lb-ft @ 4,000 rpm

424 lb-ft @ 4,000 rpm 0-60 mph: <5 seconds

<5 seconds Curb Weight: 3,800 pounds

3,800 pounds Quick Take: Blurring the line between restomod and completely new car.

Reinventing The Wheel For Ward and the team at Icon, retrofitting a seventy year old vehicle with modern chassis and powertrain hardware is the “easy” part. Past one-off builds like the Jeep Wagoneer Reformer and the Derelict projects served in part as statements of purpose that helped to cement Icon’s reputation for obsessive quality, showcasing the incredible lengths they are willing to go in order to realize a specific vision. It’s the same uncompromising approach they’ve long employed with their hand-built production models, which started with classic Toyota FJs and has more recently expanded to include first generation Broncos as well as the Thriftmaster.

Based on Chevrolet’s postwar light duty pickup made from the late 1940s to 1955, Icon’s latest “Old School” Thriftmaster epitomizes Ward’s ethos. It’s the kind of build that only gets better with closer inspection, revealing impeccable fit and finish top to bottom. As with all his projects, what really impresses are the painstaking efforts that went into the array of subtle improvements artfully melding the original aesthetic with Icon’s design language. “I wanted to make sure that the look of the vehicle made it clear that something was up—that it’s a bit different—while still referencing the history,” Ward explains. “I’ve been yearning to get back to a more retro aesthetic, both for my personal design interests and also to potentially appeal to a wider demographic. In many cases, the Old School variants can involve colors, finishes, textiles, and other materials that would not really be at home with our New School package. I also feel like people have become more interested in flying under the radar a bit – a ‘you don’t know unless you know’ kind of thing.”

Inside And Out As with many of Icon’s builds, the Thriftmaster is underpinned by a mandrel-bent Art Morrison chassis, which provides a massive increase in structural rigidity versus the original platform while also accommodating Art Morrison’s independent front and rear suspensions. The modern chassis and suspension systems also allow for modern components to be used with them, which in this particular case equates to adjustable coilovers from Strange Engineering and stopping power from Brembo, though Ward is quick to note that each build is a collaborative effort between Icon and the customer.

