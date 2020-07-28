What Do You Want to Know About the 2021 Kia K5 GT-Line and EX?

To me, a K5 will always be a Chevy Blazer, but fine. Now the K5 is a mid-size sedan from Kia that we in North America knew as the Optima, although it's been K5 in Korea for a bit. Don't get hung up on that. Just know that the new K5 is built on an all-new platform. It's longer, lower, and wider than the outgoing Optima, and if engineers' multi-load path calculations are correct, it should be safer as well.

I've got the K5 EX and GT-Line on 48-hour loan, and I'm already impressed with their ride quality, chassis dynamics, and the punchiness of the 1.6-liter turbocharged four they share. I'm also taken by the way Kia keeps pushing the envelope on their "$30,000 Audi" narrative. Both models feel closer in refinement to the German sports-sedan ideal than the previous Optima, which felt just a little more than the one before that, and so on. Kia says the new platform gives the K5 higher torsional rigidity than the Optima. I can't twist it myself, so we'll have to take their word for that one.