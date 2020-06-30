2021 Kia K5 GT Drops Optima Name, Brings Sharp Looks and 290 Horsepower

Sick and tired of being seen as the budget alternative to established Japanese brands, Korean automakers Hyundai and Kia have launched an all-out assault on every segment of the car market. Kia made inroads on the three-row front with the terrific Telluride SUV, and threatens to soon upend the minivan market with the slick new Sedona. Next on Kia's list is the venerable Toyota Camry, which Kia will attempt to take on with the redesigned K5—previously known as the Optima.

Based on a new "N3" platform, the 2021 K5 will be longer, wider, lower, and stiffer than its predecessor, and will track the Camry's scent through Kia's signature new "tiger nose" grille. Inside is leatherette upholstery and an ambitious tech suite, with an infotainment screen up to 10.25 inches across, standard drive safety assist technologies and a wealth of optional tech-xtras. GPS-reading cruise control can actively adjust speeds for upcoming corners or changing speed limits, all while keeping a safe distance from other vehicles. Inductive charging for your Apple or Android device—both are wirelessly compatible with the smaller infotainment screen—are available, as is a 12-speaker Bose sound system, which can steady your heartbeat with its "sound of nature" ambiance settings, or accelerate it by piping engine noise into the cabin.