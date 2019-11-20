2021 Kia Seltos Compact Crossover Unveiled at 2019 LA Auto Show With $22K Starting Price

With this year's Los Angeles Auto Show underway, Kia is using the spotlight to reveal its new active-inspired subcompact crossover, the 2021 Seltos. It’s the Korean automaker’s pitch at a more all-terrain-biased utility vehicle—think of it as a Jeep Compass or Ford Escape competitor. Although it launched abroad earlier this year, Wednesday marks its official arrival here in the United States.

The Seltos is based on the same platform as the Hyundai Kona and is accordingly similar in size, shape, and overall profile, slotting just above the popular Soul and below the Sportage. It incorporates the automaker's latest styling language and touts some of the more upscale appointments ushered in by the three-row Telluride, but with significantly smaller proportions.

Kia's newest model brings with it a dash of off-road moxie thanks to 7.2-inches worth of ground clearance and available all-wheel-drive. By selecting the AWD option, you gain torque vectoring and a locking center differential for optimizing grip on loose surfaces, as well as a multi-link rear suspension.