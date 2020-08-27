Upgraded 2021 Kia Stinger Gets 300-HP Four-Cylinder and a Ton of New Tech

Despite an aggressive ad campaign featuring Aerosmith's Steven Tyler and former Formula 1 driver Emerson Fittipaldi, sales of Kia's Singer sports sedan have merely simmered along. It's no matter to Kia, though, which for the 2021 model year will update its under-appreciated Stinger with a new engine option and a thoroughly overhauled technology suite.

At the helm of these upgrades is a new, Americas-exclusive 2.5-liter turbo engine, whose 300 horsepower and 311 pound-feet of torque position it between the existing 2.0- and 3.3-liter options. Peak torque comes on as low as 1,650 rpm, scooting the Stinger along through traffic in a way that'll make Toyota Camry TRDs jealous. Buyers of the 3.3-liter, twin-turbo V6-powered 2021 Stinger GTS will also enjoy the addition of active exhaust valving, which keeps volume at a level appropriate to driving conditions and scavenges a scratch more power, bumping it to 368 horse and 376 torque.