The Kia Stinger Is Getting Some Solid Upgrades

Three years after first introducing the Stinger, Kia is giving its long-legged four-door its regularly scheduled mid-cycle refresh. While this facelift naturally comes with the usual, mild cosmetic tweaks that casual observers may or may not notice, Kia says the revised Stinger will also receive new engine choices. What those engine choices shall be, however, will be announced at a later date.

As for the changes we can see right now, the reworked Kia Stinger features new headlights that appear darker when turned off as well as fresh taillights that now use LED turn signals that resemble checkered flags. The car rocks a pair of new wheel designs measuring 18 or 19 inches presumably depending on trim while a more aggressive rear diffuser and exhaust package are now available with the upmarket engine. In our eyes, the Kia Stinger was already a pretty good looking car and this light styling refresh was clearly done in the spirit of "If it ain't broke, don't fix it."