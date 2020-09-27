The Kia Stinger's Future May Be In Doubt

On paper, the Kia Stinger reads like a slam dunk. A mid-sized, rear-wheel drive, sports luxury sedan dual-wielding a pair of turbos with 365 horsepower and a starting price under $40,—all the ingredients needed for a stellar ride. But as with all sedans, sales haven't been great, pretty much globally. And a new report puts some doubt as to whether the Stinger will get another generation.

According to Car Sales, Kia Australia says it "had no guidance on whether the Kia Stinger sports sedan will enter a second generation or be discontinued." That's quite telling and may portend bad Stinger News for other markets. If the car were a hit, and on its fourth model year, surely the South Korean mothership would have assured them another one was on its way by now. This news comes shortly after news of the Stinger's mid-cycle refresh, too.

So why is the Stinger pacing in circles waiting to see if it's getting the axe? As with so many great cars cut down in their production model prime, not enough people bought them.