The 2021 Kia Sorento Is a Three-Row SUV That Delivers Up to 37 MPG

Available with either six or seven seats, the Sorento's interior is said to be more spacious than before. A 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster is available while the center infotainment display can measure up to 10.25 inches and feature haptic feedback. Also, it'll connect with up to two phones via Bluetooth at the same time. When the available wireless charging pad is occupied, a total of eight USB ports can be found throughout the rest of the cabin. Kia is leaving no device behind.

Another family-friendly piece of tech is the new Sorento's standard Rear Occupant Alert which detects if any children or pets have been locked in the back seat and honks the horn and turns on the four-ways if it thinks there are, a feature which could easily prevent quite a few tragedies once summer rolls around again. Speaking of tragedy prevention, the Sorento can be had with up to 16 different ADAS systems including Forward Collision Warning, Intelligent Speed Limit Assist and Safe Exit Assist that warns of oncoming traffic when exiting the vehicle.

The 2021 Kia Sorento will go on sale later this year. Official pricing has yet to be announced but we don't expect it to stray too far from the current model which starts around $27,000.