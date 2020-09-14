Kia Is Apparently Considering a Toyota Land Cruiser Rival

After proving itself as a purveyor of quality, unibody crossovers with the introduction of the Telluride, Kia apparently now has its eyes on the more rugged interpretation of "SUV" that is the body-on-frame truck.

Kia Australia product planner Roland Rivero specifically namechecked the Toyota Land Cruiser and Prado (essentially a rebadged, less swanky Lexus GX) when he spoke to Carsales about what a flagship SUV designed for Australia would be like. "Our desire, if we were to bring in an upper-large SUV, would be a ladder-frame execution. The Australian market, the way they look at upper large SUVs are looking into [Toyota] Land Cruiser or Prado territory and a ladder-frame SUV has specific capabilities, in off-road ability and towing capacity, that your monocoques just aren’t designed to deliver."

“If you did want to penetrate that particular segment, you’d have to have an offering closer to a ladder frame vehicle," Rivero continued. "Or if not, if it was alongside a large SUV, in that it was, say, built off a ute platform, they could achieve a similar result. So it’d be a nice to have if we had a ladder-frame SUV."