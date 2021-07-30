Toyota Cracks Down on Dealers So New Land Cruisers Don’t Go to Conflict Zones

Overseas reservations for the 2022 Toyota Land Cruiser have supposedly been on hold since July 1, according to Japan's Magazine X . The outlet reports Toyota dealers required Land Cruiser customers to sign a written "pledge" not to immediately re-sell or export their vehicles. If either is suspected of the customer, or their identity cannot be verified, Toyota will reportedly cancel their order. The automaker apparently wants no part in such activities, which could reportedly violate Japan's Foreign Exchange Law.

Public reception of the new 300 Series Land Cruiser has been as good as Toyota could have hoped. Demand for the rugged, recently renewed SUV is reportedly even greater than expected. Despite being met with so many raised hands, though, Toyota has reportedly closed order books for the new Land Cruiser, citing concerns that some customers are trying to funnel their SUVs into conflict zones.

Toyota allegedly confirmed the pledge program in a follow-up story, stating, "we are concerned about the situation where vehicles immediately after launch will flow from Japan to overseas and will be exported to specific areas where security is regulated."

"With reference to this, we recognize that each dealer has received a written pledge from the customer, judging from the viewpoint of legal compliance," the statement continued. "If a Toyota dealer is accused of being involved in a violation of the Foreign Exchange and Foreign Trade Law (Foreign Exchange Law) and is subject to investigation, not only the Toyota dealer but all Toyota dealers will be investigated. We recognize that this will be a major problem for dealers and Toyota Motor Corporation.

"It is the responsibility of the manufacturer that supplies the vehicle to Toyota Motor Corporation to sell Toyota nationwide in order to understand the possibility of violation of the above foreign exchange law from the viewpoint of legal compliance and to minimize the risk of violation of the law."

Toyota partially reiterated the above when we contacted the automaker, emphasizing its concerns about unsanctioned export, though it didn't elaborate on how it is preventing such exports.

"Because of the popularity of the Land Cruiser in Japan, we recognize that customers need to wait for the delivery even before the sales start," explained a Toyota spokesperson to The Drive. "Since we want to prioritize customers who have bought a Land Cruiser because they love the model, rather [than] those who buy for resale or for export from Japan, we are requesting confirmation of customer orders with our dealers. At the same time, we and our dealers share a commitment to preventing our products from being exported for unauthorized use."

