Toyota Will Make New Parts for Your FJ40 Land Cruiser

An apparently dwindling supply of parts for Toyota's FJ40 Land Cruiser has left owners searching everywhere for rare and obscure components. Fortunately for them, Toyota has confirmed it will resume manufacturing parts for the historic 4x4.

Like the Supra and 2000GT before it, which received support last summer, new-old components for the FJ40 will be produced under Toyota's GR Heritage Parts Project. To work out what parts are most direly needed to keep 40 Series off-roaders cruising the land, Toyota surveyed dealers and owners' club representatives around the world, settling on powertrain parts as its top priority.