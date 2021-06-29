Toyota Is Making New Parts for Your A70 and A80 Supra

Even on cars as reliable as '90s Japanese classics, there comes a point where parts without service intervals wear out. Decades after their discontinuation, these components can often be hard to replace, as anyone who has tried to find a fresh transmission for a 1991 model would know. These struggles were a fact of life for owners of the Supra until Toyota acknowledged the fervor for its old grand tourer and rebooted parts production. Now, the automaker has just expanded it to include new sought-after parts.

Of interest to the largest crowd of Supra stans will be its expanded catalog for the A80 (or Mark Four) model of film fame, for which two new old pieces are coming this summer. In July, stock oxygen sensors will again be available for the few who haven't upgraded to wideband sensors. Come August, new front bumper covers will also arrive, no doubt coming in clutch for those who have had an oopsie trying to drift.