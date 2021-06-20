Fast & Furious 1994 Toyota Supra Rakes in $550,000 at Barrett-Jackson Auction

In the first Fast & Furious movie of the franchise, Brian (Paul Walker) is racing Dom (Vin Diesel) when Dom finds himself in a smash-up with a semi. Brian pulls Dom from the wreckage of the 1970 Dodge Charger R/T Dom was piloting, and they hear sirens in the distance. Handing Dom the keys to his Supra, Brian tells his friend he owes him a ten-second car and Dom drives away. That “10-second” car, a 1994 Toyota Supra, just sold for $550,000 at Barrett-Jackson Las Vegas yesterday. Wearing a striking coat of Lamborghini Diablo Candy Orange Pearl paint and still bearing the Troy Lee-designed “Nuclear Gladiator” motif from the movie, the Supra is in beautiful shape. Originally built by former stuntman and custom builder Eddie Paul at The Shark Shop, the car was modified and played the role of "Slap Jack's Supra” in 2 Fast 2 Furious.

Barrett-Jackson

The Toyota is powered by a 2JZ-GTE 3.0-liter turbocharged inline-six paired with a four-speed automatic transmission and sits on 19-inch Dazz Motorsport Racing Hart M5 Tuner wheels. Don’t be disappointed that it’s not a manual; vehicles with auto transmissions are easier for the drivers to deal with and any body-only shots while shifting are filmed separately. A Bomex front spoiler and side skirts and TRD-style hood complete the distinctive look of the Supra, and on the rear an APR aluminum biplane wing presumably helps keep it from flying into the air like a kite. The original "Hero 1" car owned by Craig Lieberman also sports a whole lot of chrome, a slew of Greddy parts, custom manifolds, and NOS. The one that sold this weekend has a stock drivetrain under its flashy visual mods. (CORRECTION 6/20/21 1:04 PM CT: The original version of this article listed some specs that are true for the "Hero 1" Supra owned by Craig Lieberman, which is in a private collection. This recently-sold Supra is another one used in filming. The Drive regrets the error.)

Barrett-Jackson