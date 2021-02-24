Here's How Many Cars Have Been Destroyed in the Fast & Furious Movies

Compared to everything that's come after it, 2001's The Fast and the Furious was a fairly low-budget experiment using lots of rented cars and innovative tricks by the picture car department. The most famous car of the franchise, Dom's Charger, was actually a 1970 Dodge with a bunch of '69 Charger parts thrown at it. Production built five Chargers in total, only three of which were stunt cars. As for the Toyota Supras, the first movie had eight on set, including Hero 1 and its backup, plus several stunt cars in various tunes and completion. While 2 Fast 2 Furious used five genuine GT-Rs, by the time Fast 4 came around, only the main principal car was an R34 GT-R, the backups and stunt cars were less powerful, rear-drive JDM Nissan Skyline GTTs.

Led by vehicle coordinator mastermind Dennis McCarthy for the FF movies, Universal's movie car department isn't crazy to wreck real collector vehicles for the sake of its action scenes. In most cases, junkyard cars are chopped together and dressed up for one last ride, or custom stunt cars using reproduction parts over a safe tubular chassis. There are also process cars mounted to trailers for low-speed closeups on the actors, and Mic Rigs, which are bodyshells on a truck's lowered frame, invited by Mic Rodgers. As former technical director Craig Lieberman points out in a recent video, Dom's first Charger might have been a real 1970 car, yet thanks to its starring role, it also sold for $85,000 even as a wreck.