Fast Saga Movie Cars and More Headed to Next Week’s Big Auction

Also up for sale: the 1976 AMC Pacer from Wayne's World and Burt Reynolds' 1977 Firebird Trans Am.

By Kristin V. Shaw
Last June, one of the 1994 Toyota Supras driven by Paul Walker in The Fast & The Furious sold for $550,000. It’s understandable that any piece of memorabilia touched by the late star raked in big bucks, and any time the words “fast” and “furious” pop up together, you know it’s going to be off the charts. Auction house Barrett-Jackson is tapping into the cult-classic appeal of the movies and will feature three cars from the series at its big event in Scottsdale, Arizona this week.

The three Fast Saga cars to cross the block are a 1956 Chevrolet Fleetline Dom raced briefly in Cuba, a 1956 Ford Fairlane that appeared in the opening scene of The Fate of the Furious, and a 1987 Buick Regal Grand National driven by Vin Diesel in Fast & Furious. I wish I could tell you I was buying the Ford Fairlane because that is right up my alley, but I’ll have to settle for watching someone else buy it. Also on my list of favorites is a 1963 split-window Corvette with a terrific backstory

Scheduled to be sold by Barrett-Jackson for the second time is the 1976 AMC Pacer from the movie Wayne’s World, the infamous site of “if you’re going to spew, spew in this” line and the best lip-syncing of “Bohemian Rhapsody” there ever was. And the 1977 Firebird Trans Am SE driven by Burt Reynolds is up for grabs with an autographed copy of Reynolds' autobiography, a late-1970s style "Trans Am" jacket and cowboy hat thrown into the lot.

As usual, the auction will include several vehicles to be sold for charity. Poison singer Bret Michaels donated his 2007 Bentley Continental GT with part of the proceeds going to his Life Rocks Foundation. Pitbull will be on stage on Saturday for the sale of his 2022 Karma GS-6 for the SLAM Foundation and Selfless Love Foundation, both for underserved young people.

Russ Jackson and Tom Barrett hosted their first auction in 1967, and Russ' son Craig took over in 1995. The Scottsdale auction has been aired on TV for 25 years; I started watching 17 years ago, glued to the parade of cars on my screen for hours. This year, finally, I’ll be on site, and to say I’m excited is quite the understatement! I’m looking forward to reporting from there. 

Are you going to the auction or watching? Tell me about your favorites on the docket in the comments or send a note to kristin.shaw@thedrive.com.

