Fast Saga Movie Cars and More Headed to Next Week’s Big Auction

Last June, one of the 1994 Toyota Supras driven by Paul Walker in The Fast & The Furious sold for $550,000. It’s understandable that any piece of memorabilia touched by the late star raked in big bucks, and any time the words “fast” and “furious” pop up together, you know it’s going to be off the charts. Auction house Barrett-Jackson is tapping into the cult-classic appeal of the movies and will feature three cars from the series at its big event in Scottsdale, Arizona this week.

The three Fast Saga cars to cross the block are a 1956 Chevrolet Fleetline Dom raced briefly in Cuba, a 1956 Ford Fairlane that appeared in the opening scene of The Fate of the Furious, and a 1987 Buick Regal Grand National driven by Vin Diesel in Fast & Furious. I wish I could tell you I was buying the Ford Fairlane because that is right up my alley, but I’ll have to settle for watching someone else buy it. Also on my list of favorites is a 1963 split-window Corvette with a terrific backstory.