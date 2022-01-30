Behind the Scenes Secrets of Barrett-Jackson Scottsdale, the ‘Super Bowl’ of Car Auctions

Walking in, you’ll find neon road signs on display next to food vendors peddling everything from guacamole dressed up with bacon and hot honey (dang, it's good) to barbecue sandwiches to twisty cones of ice cream. Wafts of funnel cakes and beer caress your nasal passages, and I began to salivate like Pavlov’s dog. Honestly, I had no intention of buying either a Barrett-Jackson leather jacket or a bag of miniature doughnuts, but I was irresistibly drawn to them as though it was my last opportunity in the world to ever have them again.

The event is set up like a concert or sporting event , with metal detectors and ticket-takers wielding invisible-ink stamps as people are funneled through the entry point. Located less than 30 minutes from the Phoenix International Airport , the City of Scottsdale is all in, dubbing this time of year “Barrett-Jackson Collector Car Auction Week.” It’s a huge revenue driver for the area, bringing in hundreds of thousands of people in a typical year.

On the outskirts of Scottsdale, Arizona , car fans from all over the world converge to see hundreds of specimens up for bid. Spread out over multiple tents and buildings, Barrett-Jackson’s flagship auction attracts celebrities, automakers, buyers, and spectators for what is essentially the Big Game of car auctions. What I discovered in my first visit is that it’s much more than the parade of cars for sale I’ve been watching on TV for the past 17 years . It’s a festival for all five senses.

I resisted the jacket purchase but snarfed down those warm doughnuts happily, with no regrets. Somehow, they pair perfectly with the perusal of rows and rows of gorgeous classic and new cars with a few oddballs thrown in, like a muffler-shaped car and an Elvis tribute van with a furry blue dash. Barrett-Jackon's head of public relations tells me that he has to be on site by 5 a.m. to meet up with the local film crews, who are eager to capture the wild, weird, and incredible cars on display, and every year it's a little different. But it's always a spectacle in the best way. Craig Jackson hadn’t planned on taking the helm of the Barrett-Jackson auction house in 1995, but he knew where he was headed. His vision for the Scottsdale auction as a big lifestyle event was built from hours of conversation with his older brother Brian, who had recently passed away quickly from colon cancer, the same disease that claimed their father.

“Brian helped me solidify the vision we had for the auctions in his last days – live television broadcasts, multiple venues and, most importantly, sharing the passion we have for cars with all those who attend an auction,” Craig says on the Barrett-Jackson site. “Brian also shared his knowledge for vintage racing with me – he passed just six weeks after Monterey car week in 1995. When I found myself suddenly holding the reins, I kept remembering Brian’s words of encouragement: ‘You know what to do,’ he had told me. ‘You’ve always known what to do. Do it.’” What started as a celebration of pre-war cars when Craig's father Russ Jackson started Barrett-Jackson in the early 1960s with his friend Tom Barrett has evolved over the years, and Craig is keeping a close eye on the market to keep it fresh. During a sit-down with Craig in his green room near the staging lanes, Craig told me that when he took over, he surveyed his clients to find out what they wanted from the auction events, and he got a range of answers.

Kristin Shaw