The 5 Coolest Cars at Mecum’s Kissimmee Auction

This year’s auction season is kicking off with Mecum’s first event in Kissimmee, Florida from Jan. 2-14, and Barrett-Jackson’s annual Scottsdale, Arizona extravaganza starts on the 20th. Mecum’s auction includes more than 4,500 vehicles, with everything from a black 1981 GMC Sierra 1500 Pickup to a stunning 1964 Ferrari 275 GTB/LM Competizione Speciale, one of only three Works Berlinetta Competizione models produced. Eye candy for days.

It's not all multi-million-dollar supercars that rule the stage, though. The custom 2024 Can-Am Maverick R driven by Ken Block’s widow Lucy Block and their daughter Lia at the 2023 Baja 1000 is up for grabs, and proceeds go to the 43 Institute in Ken’s memory. Feast your eyes on the Kindig-It Designs 1953 Corvette enrobed in Cha-Ching Silver. There are Chevrolet Corvettes from various generations, in fact, including a 1953 ‘Vette Roadster. Scores of 1963 split-window coupes are listed as well.

My favorite cars are the ones that make my eyebrows involuntarily jump and my breath catch in my throat. It’s not that they’re the most expensive or the most exclusive. They’re cars that I can picture myself driving and enjoying for years to come. Here are my top five.

Mecum

1) 1973 Maserati Ghibli SS

When legendary designer Giorgetto Giugiaro was just a young pup, he penned this long, lithe vision in Fly Yellow. First unveiled at the 1966 Turin Motor Show in Italy, this Ghibli SS is equipped with a 4.7-liter V8 engine and a ZF five-speed manual gearbox. It’s one of 1,274 produced and a mechanical restoration was completed last year to the tune of $80,000.

Mecum

2. 1970 Plymouth Superbird

Continuing with colorful cars, this Plymouth Superbird is something to behold. It’s actually kind of garish, in a bright neon green that may collect dirty looks or admiring glances; there is no in-between. With 83,482 miles on the clock, it has plenty of life left, especially after the Concours rotisserie restoration that shored it up. This muscle car has a giant rear wing and rides on W23 Magnum 500 wheels. Bonus: the car bears Richard Petty's signature.

Mecum

3. 1957 Chevrolet Bel Air Convertible

If you know me, you know I'm obsessed with the Bel Air, especially from model year 1957. This example screams classic elegance, finished in Inca Silver with a two-tone red and silver interior. Under the hood, the 283 cubic-inch V8 is spotless and ready to roar; the Bel Air has only 4,875 miles on the clock. Swoon.

Mecum

4. 1933 Plymouth Custom Coupe

Did anyone else watch ZZ Top videos on MTV in its early days? The hot rods had my attention more than the spinning guitars, long beards, or mini-drama storylines. This steel-bodied 1933 beauty looks great in two-tone orange and sable and would be the star of any local parade. Powered by a 6.1-liter Hemi V8, this baby even has air conditioning and heat.

Mecum

5. 1972 Toyota FJ-40 Land Cruiser

I don’t care for white cars (yawn). But I’d make an exception for this Land Cruiser with 109 miles on its V8. It's packed with extras like an Old Man EMU two-inch suspension lift, alloy wheels with Mickey Thompson tires, and a rebuilt transmission.

Which are your favorites from the catalog?