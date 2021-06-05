Barrett-Jackson Selling Every Car With No Reserve at Las Vegas Auction

In less than two weeks, collector car auction titan Barrett-Jackson will host its Las Vegas event, and the consignment docket is completely sold out. That in itself isn’t surprising, considering the extremely hot market for used and collector cars this year; what’s most interesting is that every car will be sold with absolutely no reserve. People keep spending crazy money on cars, so setting a minimum isn’t necessary, it seems. The auction house even extended its auction hours and live TV coverage for the event, banging the hammer all the way up to 8 p.m. Vegas time. It's going to be quite a spectacle.

