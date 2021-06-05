Barrett-Jackson Selling Every Car With No Reserve at Las Vegas Auction
In the Entertainment Capital of the World, expect the auction to be as extra as a Siegfried and Roy show.
In less than two weeks, collector car auction titan Barrett-Jackson will host its Las Vegas event, and the consignment docket is completely sold out. That in itself isn’t surprising, considering the extremely hot market for used and collector cars this year; what’s most interesting is that every car will be sold with absolutely no reserve. People keep spending crazy money on cars, so setting a minimum isn’t necessary, it seems.
The auction house even extended its auction hours and live TV coverage for the event, banging the hammer all the way up to 8 p.m. Vegas time. It's going to be quite a spectacle.
The estate of magicians Siegfried & Roy is parting with a 1994 Rolls-Royce Corniche IV and a 2011 Mercedes-Benz SLS AMG gullwing coupe that was painted in Iridium Silver Metallic and then covered in a full chome body wrap. And vintage Las Vegas performer Wayne Newton is selling his 1981 Mercedes-Benz 380SL and a pair of Rolls-Royce specimens: a 1999 Silver Seraph with a 322-hp BMW V12 and a 1979 Silver Shadow II that has always been garaged. Danke Schoen, indeed.
Apart from the big-name celebrity vehicles, the ones that caught my eye on the sold-out docket include a burgundy 1947 Buick Sedanette with only a shade over 5,700 miles on the clock and a custom 1955 Chevy Cameo pickup restomod painted in a sunny yellow. There is also a 1956 Airstream with a fully off-grid solar package and a wild hydrocar boasting 762 horsepower that comes with a custom-built trailer. A 2019 Ford GT in Liquid Red Tri-Coat and only 21 actual miles is also stunning.
I think the 2016 Nissan GT-R Nismo (one of only 98) will garner a high price, as will several of the fully-restored Broncos on the lot. Twist my arm and make me pick just one, and I might choose the 1957 Bel Air convertible in a dreamy Tropical Turquoise or the red-and-white 1955 Bel Air convertible with a Ron Magnus-designed interior. I have a thing for fins.
If you want to see the spectacle for yourself, the auction will take place at the West Hall of the Las Vegas Convention Center June 17-19. It will surely be way more fun than sitting at a slot machine with one hand on the handle and gripping a Seagram’s and Seven in the other.
Got a tip? Send the writer a note: kristin.shaw@thedrive.com
-
RELATEDBeautiful 1967 Ferrari 275 GTB/4 Is Going to Fetch at Least Like $10 at Barrett-JacksonIt's going to be a bidding war.READ NOW
-
RELATEDGMC Hummer VIN 001 Expected to Fetch Seven Figures at Barrett-Jackson AuctionAll proceeds are earmarked for a foundation established in memory of a 9/11 firefighter.READ NOW
-
RELATED2000 Mercedes-Benz E320 Pickup Is the Weirdest Car Headed to Barrett-Jackson ScottsdaleGuilty pleasure, anyone?READ NOW