Bright shades of exotic colors might be the right look for outgoing people looking to flex their rides to the world, while someone more modest could perhaps be looking to blend in with those around them with a white or silver car. This got us thinking: What is the best factory paint color?

Many people choose their cars based on practicality and reliability, but a select group aims to make cars an extension of their personality, which largely means choosing the perfect exterior color. Luckily, most automakers have expanded their color palettes in recent years, making this mission a bit more fun than it would've been 10 or 15 years ago when traditional metallics were considered "adventurous" by most mainstream and luxury brands.

There are no wrong answers here. After all, we have a plethora of options from the color wheel to choose from. Heck, in some cars you can even choose two colors, like body and roof (such as Land Rover and Mini), just like you could in the '90s with the Nissan 240sx. Furthermore, most vehicles nowadays offer the option of getting black wheels instead of traditional silver, meaning that the customization can be taken even further.

Of course, everyone has their own opinion, which is what makes the world so great and gives us a sea of factory-supplied colors rather than a bowl of beige. Our Senior News Editor Jerry Perez is partial to Dodge's Destroyer Gray, which is a slightly darker shade of Audi's spicy primer-colored Nardo Gray. Several colleagues quickly jumped on other Dodge colors like Plum Crazy Purple and B5 Blue. Our very own resident Porsche fanatic Stef Schrader argues that Guards Red should take the crown. I myself own a Ford Focus ST in Tangerine Scream which pretty much looks like a school bus.

Your turn.

