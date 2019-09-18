Mercedes-Benz’s Gordon Wagener Talks About The Timelessness of the SLS AMG 

To get answers, The Drive spoke to Mercedes-Benz’s Chief Design Officer Gordon Wagener who gave us insight into the SLS AMG’s design process, what it takes to pen a timeless design, what the future of EV design holds , and whether or not our horsepower-mad hypercars affect beauty.

A recent sighting of the SLS sparked The Drive’s interest in revisiting how the design came about. We wanted to know more about the design brief that launched the Mercedes-AMG into existence. Was its aim to create a modern 300 SL ? An homage? How were they able to achieve a design that, even ten years on, evokes the original and still looks good? Especially when other retro designs become dated quicker than the latest Gangnam Style .

Those who envision the future often look to the past for cues. “Study the past,” Confucius said, “if you would define the future.” Mercedes-Benz’s designers seemed to take the Chinese philosopher’s words to heart when sculpting the sultry lines of the Mercedes-AMG’s first bespoke design: the SLS AMG.

The Drive: What was the SLS AMG’s original design brief? Was it to create a modern 300 SL, a reinterpreted car, or an homage?

Gordon Wagener: Second is right. The SLS AMG is a modern interpretation of the “sports car of the century”—our 300 SL and is nothing short of a masterpiece by Mercedes-AMG. As the first independently developed vehicle, it was a highlight in the company's more than 50-year history. We wanted to quote our history and the legacy of our brand, and create a stand-alone icon. I think we were quite successful: used SLS realize new car prices! Hopefully, we could repeat this success with our AMG GT.

TD: When designing something like the SLS AMG, what part of the car do you pay extra attention to when considering the longevity of design?

GW: We pay the same intense attention to all sides, parts, and details of each car. We designers are responsible for the company style and of course, every Mercedes is recognizable as one of its kind at once. That is why we created our design philosophy Sensual Purity to have guidance within the process of creation for all design disciplines. We even pay attention to the perspective of a bird´s eye view, although few customers ever see their car from the above. In the end, that´s what makes the difference and differs Mercedes-Benz from the crowd.