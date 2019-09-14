Daimler CEO Confirms Development of Fully Electric Mercedes-AMG Models

The auto industry is no stranger to change with manufacturers often finding themselves needing to rapidly adapt to the ever-changing industry trends and advancements in automotive technology. Recently, Mercedes-AMG announced that it will soon make one of its biggest changes in modern times, and begin the development of purely electric vehicles.

In an interview with Autocar, Daimler CEO Ola Källenius specifically addressed the need for AMG-developed cars to consider the use of alternative fuels. By doing so, the automaker hopes to retain the soul of an AMG while delivering the practicality and benefits of a high-end electric car. Allegedly, it's not about how the power is delivered, but how the driver feels behind the wheel.

“We have to get to the point where the means of propulsion is not considered important, because AMG is all about the experience of customers," said Källenius, "That is why we are starting to work not just on electrified AMGs but also our first fully electric AMGs.”

Of course, this isn't AMG's first tango with electrification. While the automaker has toyed with hybridization for some time, it has previously brought a limited-production all-electric car to market some time ago.