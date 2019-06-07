Mercedes-AMG's New 416-HP Turbocharged Four-Cylinder Engine Is the World's Most Powerful Four-Banger

The water pump is also no longer driven by the auxiliary serpentine belt, meaning it’s no longer parasitically sapping power from the motor itself. Instead, it’s driven by its own electric pump. The cooling system also benefits from a plethora of upgrades to help allow the mill to dissipate its heat more efficiently.

There’s also a new twin-scroll single turbocharger that’s been redesigned with divided exhaust manifold ducts to allow for a separate exhaust feed into the turbocharger. The snail also benefits from newer roller-style bearings, similar to the snails found on the automaker’s renowned AMG 4.0-liter biturbo V-8. This results in faster throttle response and for the torque curve to peak faster. Also assisting the turbocharger is a new type of electronic control that eliminates the spool-up period, essentially eliminating turbo lag altogether.

"We already set the benchmark in the segment with the preceding engine. This fundamentally new four-cylinder presented us with the challenge of doing even better. And we succeeded with a number of sometimes revolutionary solutions, said Mercedes-AMG chairman Tobias Moers. "With the M 139, we have once again impressively demonstrated the engine expertise of Mercedes-AMG. Not only is the output per liter unrivaled for a turbocharged engine, the high level of efficiency also demonstrates that the internal combustion engine still has further potential."

Of course, BMW has already developed an outrageously powerful 600-horsepower 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine, but unlike the AMG version, the BMW motor is strictly for its DTM factory racing applications.