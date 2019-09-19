Next-Generation Mercedes-AMG GT Could Be Hybrid With AWD, Over 650 HP: Report

Just as a Porsche exec hints at completely electrifying the Cayman and Boxster, the German sports car exodus towards volt-based powertrains continues with Mercedes-AMG.

According to an Autocar report citing anonymous "insiders" from the Mercedes performance arm, the next-generation AMG GT will continue to use a twin-turbo 4.0-liter V-8 but get assistance from a 48-volt mild-hybrid system and all-wheel drive. Thanks to the electric boost, the powerplant is projected to produce over 650 horsepower and up to 700 pound-feet of torque in higher-end models.

That's a good lick more than the current GT R's 577 hp and 516 pound-feet. it's also not out of the realm of possibility considering the mild-hybrid-assisted 4.0-liter in the GT 63 S 4-Door already pumps out 630 horses. As for that all-wheel-drive system, it'll apparently follow in the E63 sedan's footsteps in offering a selectable rear-drive Drift Mode for some classic AMG tire-shredding action.