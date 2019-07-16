The Track-Ready 2020 Mercedes-AMG GT R Pro Will Start at $199,650

Mercedes-AMG has announced pricing for its most hardcore GT model yet and as you might have assumed, the track-ready Benz won't come cheap. The 2020 Mercedes-AMG GT R Pro will start at $199,650 before destination when it goes on sale in late 2019. The non-Pro GT R, meanwhile, goes for $159,350.

What exactly do you get for your extra $40,000? A bunch of go-fast tech from the company's GT3 and GT4 racing machines. Headlining the Pro's feature set are adjustable coilovers, a bunch of carbon splitters, wings, canards, and body bits, an adjustable carbon front sway bar, and, of course, a shedload of stripes. With AMG factory racer Maro Engel at the wheel, all of this helps the GT R Pro get around the Nürburgring Nordschleife over six seconds faster than the "regular" GT R (not the stripes so much, just the other stuff).