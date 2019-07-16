The Track-Ready 2020 Mercedes-AMG GT R Pro Will Start at $199,650
What, did you think getting around the 'Ring in 7.04.63 would be cheap?
Mercedes-AMG has announced pricing for its most hardcore GT model yet and as you might have assumed, the track-ready Benz won't come cheap. The 2020 Mercedes-AMG GT R Pro will start at $199,650 before destination when it goes on sale in late 2019. The non-Pro GT R, meanwhile, goes for $159,350.
What exactly do you get for your extra $40,000? A bunch of go-fast tech from the company's GT3 and GT4 racing machines. Headlining the Pro's feature set are adjustable coilovers, a bunch of carbon splitters, wings, canards, and body bits, an adjustable carbon front sway bar, and, of course, a shedload of stripes. With AMG factory racer Maro Engel at the wheel, all of this helps the GT R Pro get around the Nürburgring Nordschleife over six seconds faster than the "regular" GT R (not the stripes so much, just the other stuff).
Introverts in the market for a GT R Pro—you guys exist, right?—will be able to delete the stripe in case you'd like your fire-spitting Mercedes to look a little more discreet.
As with the GT R, the Pro is powered by a 577-horsepower, 4.0-liter, bi-turbo V-8 good for 516 pound-feet of torque. It's hooked up to a seven-speed dual-clutch transmission and propels the car to 60 mph in just 3.5 seconds. Top speed is a lofty 198 mph.
Folks interested in this sort of thing more as a collector's item rather than a driving machine will be pleased to hear that only 750 will be made.
