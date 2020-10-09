Mercedes-AMG GT Hybrid With Over 800 HP and AWD Might Eclipse Black Series

When Daimler announced it had electric AMGs, G-Wagens and Maybachs on the way, The Drive pelted the automaker with questions on its plans for these coming EVs. While Mercedes-Benz Cars' Head of Product and Technology Communications, Koert Groeneveld, couldn't answer most of them, he hinted that a past concept car holds a key to AMG's future, one that suggests serious hybrid performance and a possibly new, Black Series-beating nameplate are in the cards.

"Can't reveal any details at this point in time," replied Groeneveld on questions regarding AMG's first electrified model. "However, maybe you remember our AMG GT Concept of Geneva 2017? Such a vehicle/powertrain concept will for sure be an important chapter in the book of Future Performance at Mercedes-Benz. But it will not be the only chapter."