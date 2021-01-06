How the 2021 Mercedes-AMG GT Black Series Broke the Nurburgring Production Car Record

Maybe because the 2013 Mercedes-Benz SLS AMG Black Series was such a remarkable car or perhaps to extend the AMG GT's life cycle as long as possible, the development process of the newest Black Series wound up feeling extremely long. The halo model popped up in heavy camouflaged at the Nürburgring well over a year before its debut last summer, and as more spy footage emerged, it became certain that the AMG team would go for the overall production car lap record around the Nordschleife, aiming to beat Porsche in the process.

When a major manufacturer decides it's time to become king of the hill, its racing experts usually keep at it until a successful attempt. Quite famously, the McLaren P1 couldn't achieve such a goal, maybe due to being too low to the ground for the Nürburgring's numerous curbs and bumps. Koenigsegg has also crashed its One:1 at the Ring, blaming the affair on ABS failure. Porsche and Mercedes-Benz may be regulars with their race cars as well, yet it remains hard to find a dry day around the Eifel mountains. Ideal conditions or not, AMG waited long enough to score the imaginary trophy for both its four-door 2021 Mercedes-AMG GT 63 S luxury sedan, and the new Black Series, which packs a 720-horsepower flat-plane crank version of the hand-built 4.0 twin-turbo V8.