The Mercedes-AMG GT Black Series Is Now the Fastest Production Car Around the Nurburgring

When we reported on the 2021 Mercedes-AMG GT 63 S 4-Door's "luxury car" Nürburgring record last week, we predicted that it would probably be the last 'Ring record of the season before winter takes over. Well, this will go down as one of the few times we can say we were glad we were wrong because AMG just announced that the GT Black Series has officially smashed the overall production car record with a time of 6:48.047 around the official 12.9-mile circuit. It also logged a time of 6:43.616 in the old 12.8-mile layout.

This ends the Lamborghini Aventador SVJ's two-year reign as king of the Nürburgring Nordschleife, a position it earned after lapping the German track in 6:44.97 on the circuit's old, shorter configuration—more than 1.3 seconds slower than the most hardcore AMG GT. Keen 'Ring record followers will also remember unofficial predictions of this exact news back in late October even though the official lap in question happened on Nov. 4. Sometimes you can believe everything you read on the internet, I guess.

Rocking a 720-horsepower, 4.0-liter biturbo, flat-plane-crank V8—the most powerful production AMG motor ever—the GT Black Series was driven by factory GT3 racing driver Maro Engel. The car's adjustable AMG coilovers were lowered, its carbon front splitter was set into "Race" position, the adjustable anti-roll bars were in their hardest setting, and camber was adjusted to maximum negative values on both axles. AMG also ensures that the soft-compound Michelin Pilot Sport Cup 2 R tires used are standard on customer cars.