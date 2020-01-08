Audi Sport Developing Potent E-Tron GT, Sportback RS Models for 2021: Report

Audi's performance arm is going all-in on electrification, heading up its lineup with a battery-powered, RS-badged E-Tron GT coming next year if an Autocar report is to be believed.

Audi Sport managing director Julius Seebach told the publication at November's L.A. Auto Show that the company's Tesla Model S fighter would eventually come with three different powertrain options—most likely christened base, S, and RS. Notably, the E-Tron GT's Porsche Taycan platform-mate is also currently offered in three grades: the 522-horsepower 4S, 670-hp Turbo, and 750-hp Turbo S. The jury's still out on whether the three levels of E-Tron GT will use the exact same powertrains with the exact same outputs but it's a pretty strong possibility.