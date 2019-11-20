2020 Mercedes-Benz EQC Electric Crossover Starts at $67,900, Undercuts Audi E-Tron by $7K
It's also $1,600 less than the Jaguar I-Pace and $17,000 cheaper than the Tesla Model X.
Mercedes-Benz has finally graced its all-electric EQC crossover with a price tag. When the 2020 EQC 400 4Matic lands in U.S. dealerships early next year, it'll start at $67,900 before destination. That's $1,600 less than the Jaguar I-Pace, exactly $6,900 cheaper than the $74,800 Audi E-Tron, and around $17,000 under the Tesla Model X Long Range's $84,990 base price. Although to be fair to the Tesla, that car offers a lick more range and performance.
As for where this puts the GLC-sized EQC in Mercedes' fiscal lineup, it'll start around $14,000 more than the base GLE and, provided the new model isn't priced differently than the current one, several grand less than the slopey-roofed GLE Coupe.
$67,900 gets you into the base Progressive trim EQC while the Premier and Advanced trims will command more money. Exactly how much more has yet to be announced. Premier adds an AMG-look cosmetic package, 360-degree parking assist, wireless charging, wood trim, and aluminum running boards. The top-shelf Advanced, meanwhile, throws in leather, heated rear seats, ventilated front seats, and Merc's full suite of assisted driving tech.
As a refresher, the Mercedes EQC 400 uses two asynchronous electric motors and an 800 kWh lithium-ion battery to deliver 402 horsepower and 561 pound-feet of torque. It gets from zero to 60 mph in a respectable 4.8 seconds and is electronically limited to 112 mph, also achieving an estimated 220-240 miles of range. Being Mercedes' first EV, it'll eventually be followed up by an EQS sedan and entry-level EQB crossover.
