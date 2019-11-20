2020 Mercedes-Benz EQC Electric Crossover Starts at $67,900, Undercuts Audi E-Tron by $7K

Mercedes-Benz has finally graced its all-electric EQC crossover with a price tag. When the 2020 EQC 400 4Matic lands in U.S. dealerships early next year, it'll start at $67,900 before destination. That's $1,600 less than the Jaguar I-Pace, exactly $6,900 cheaper than the $74,800 Audi E-Tron, and around $17,000 under the Tesla Model X Long Range's $84,990 base price. Although to be fair to the Tesla, that car offers a lick more range and performance.

As for where this puts the GLC-sized EQC in Mercedes' fiscal lineup, it'll start around $14,000 more than the base GLE and, provided the new model isn't priced differently than the current one, several grand less than the slopey-roofed GLE Coupe.