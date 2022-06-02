2022 Mercedes-Benz EQB Starts at $10K Less Than a Tesla Model Y

Once vaunted as the company that'd democratize electric cars, Tesla failed to sustain production of cars cheaper than $45,000, and they've consistently hiked prices in 2022. Those price increases have allowed legacy automakers to move in, permitting the likes of the 2022 Mercedes-Benz EQB crossover to undercut the Model Y by more than $10,000—and that's before you account for tax breaks.

On Thursday, Mercedes announced the EQB will start at $55,550, including mandatory destination fees. To be available as a seven-passenger, three-row vehicle, the EQB is a direct competitor to the three-row Tesla Model Y, which starts at a far costlier $66,190, including $1,200 delivery. On top of that, while Tesla customers are no longer eligible for federal EV tax credits, Mercedes buyers still can redeem up to $7,500 from the feds. If you calculate cost including incentives the way Tesla does, the EQB effectively starts at $48,050, before accounting for potential state-level incentives. That's more than $18,000 cheaper than a Model Y, which is no small chunk of change no matter how you frame it.

2022 Mercedes-Benz EQB in rose gold | Mercedes-Benz

Of course, the EQB has to sacrifice somewhere by being cheaper, and it does in the range department. Official EPA range estimates haven't been announced, but the EQB is rated at only 260 miles of range on the WLTP test cycle, which gives EVs slightly better ratings than they receive from the EPA. By contrast, the Model Y is advertised at 318 miles of range, its 75-kilowatt-hour battery giving it an edge over the Mercedes 66.5-kWh pack.

The Mercedes EQB will be available with a pair of powertrain options, one with 225 horsepower and one with 288 HP. Standard equipment includes front and rear LED lighting elements, MBUX infotainment, 10.25-inch digital gauge clusters and touchscreens, and augmented-reality navigation that works in charging stops. Some driver-assistance features, such as active lane-keeping, blind-spot watch, and Active Brake Assist are standard. The Exclusive trim, starting at $56,800 delivered, adds keyless entry, wireless device charging, and an Advanced Sound System. Pinnacle trims upgrade the audio to a Burmester surround-sound setup, and all a panoramic sunroof and 360-degree camera view. All trim levels include two years of complimentary 30-minute charging sessions with Electrify America, North America's most expansive brand-agnostic charging network.

The 2022 Mercedes-Benz EQB hits showrooms in the summer.

2022 Mercedes-Benz EQB interior | Mercedes-Benz