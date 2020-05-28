Electric Conversions Don't Get Much Better than 70s and 80s Mercedes-Benz Classics

Automakers these last few years have done a pretty solid job of filling out the electric car market, though if there's one place where EVs are still lacking, it's variety in styling. Many EVs still look like dogs licking their own noses, and those that don't tend to blend in with the rest of their makers' lineups—every Tesla is basically the same shape with different proportions, and from some angles, a Porsche Taycan can be mistaken for a Panamera. Standing out at the charging station, then, requires either going exotic with something like a Lotus Evija, or eccentric, with a classic converted to electric power. And if you have an old Mercedes-Benz W107 and about $200,000 sitting around, Monceau Automobiles can build you just that.

Staffed by in part by former Formula E engineers, the Liege, Belgium-based shop couldn't be better equipped to deal in both frame-up restorations and electric powertrain conversions. The former includes a full repainting and reupholstering in any color from Mercedes's back catalog, and the latter, the integration of a battery pack providing up to 186 miles of range based on the European WLTP scale. This juice box powers a permanent-magnet axial flux electric motor, which produces 443 pound-feet of torque, all of them available at an instant to shoot through gaps in traffic.