Madman Building a Travel Trailer for His First-Gen Acura NSX Out of Another NSX
Step one: cut a collector car in half.
Man's Road Trip Rig Is a First-Gen Acura NSX That'll Tow a Trailer Made From... Another NSX
You'll have a hard time finding someone to argue against the Acura NSX's historical significance, particularly when it comes to Japanese cars. It was one of the relatively few to have its engine in the middle, and it was developed with the help of absolute motorsport legends like Ayrton Senna. In turn, it's put on a podium by enthusiasts 25-30 years later—and rightfully so—but they can't all be saved. That's why this NSX owner cut a junked shell in half to create the ultimate travel trailer.
Known on social media as "NSXTRA," Chris Cut is the easy target of purists who denounce any sort of annihilation to a car as holy as the NSX. However, there's hardly anything left on this junk-titled example since the doors, front clip, and interior have all been stripped. As such, it's the perfect candidate for a road-tripping trailer that he'll use to haul behind, what else, another NSX.
Cut has documented the first steps of his NSX trailer build on YouTube, though he posted a video of him actually cutting it in half Saturday afternoon. For this, he chose to slice the coupe about halfway between the A- and B-pillars. This, of course, allows him to retain full functionality of the shell's trunk while providing just enough space to mount a Yakima rooftop tent.
While the finished product is still a ways off, Cut has thrown together a few renders in Photoshop to help us get an idea of his end goal. The plan is to have matching red paint and Work wheels so he'll essentially be hauling around a half-clone of his running, driving NSX. No word on if the trailer will have AirLift suspension, though.
He explains his plans to drive this car-and-trailer combo cross-country with his dog—the passenger seat of his NSX has already been removed just for his furry friend. And while it's not often you see an NSX hauling a trailer of any sort, the custom-built unit will likely be lightweight. After all, the car itself weighs just over 3,000 pounds, and that's with a drivetrain. Remove the punchy V6, the manual transmission, and cut away half of the body and there you have it.
It's all easier said than done, but that's the beauty of YouTube. We get to see the fruits of someone else's labor without having to, y'know, cut up a holy grail '90s supercar ourselves.
