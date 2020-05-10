Madman Building a Travel Trailer for His First-Gen Acura NSX Out of Another NSX

Cut has documented the first steps of his NSX trailer build on YouTube, though he posted a video of him actually cutting it in half Saturday afternoon. For this, he chose to slice the coupe about halfway between the A- and B-pillars. This, of course, allows him to retain full functionality of the shell's trunk while providing just enough space to mount a Yakima rooftop tent.

While the finished product is still a ways off, Cut has thrown together a few renders in Photoshop to help us get an idea of his end goal. The plan is to have matching red paint and Work wheels so he'll essentially be hauling around a half-clone of his running, driving NSX. No word on if the trailer will have AirLift suspension, though.

He explains his plans to drive this car-and-trailer combo cross-country with his dog—the passenger seat of his NSX has already been removed just for his furry friend. And while it's not often you see an NSX hauling a trailer of any sort, the custom-built unit will likely be lightweight. After all, the car itself weighs just over 3,000 pounds, and that's with a drivetrain. Remove the punchy V6, the manual transmission, and cut away half of the body and there you have it.

It's all easier said than done, but that's the beauty of YouTube. We get to see the fruits of someone else's labor without having to, y'know, cut up a holy grail '90s supercar ourselves.

