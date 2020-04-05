One-of-51 Acura NSX Zanardi Edition For Sale Is the Best of Its Breed

The Acura NSX has endured a wild ride on the market, going from "affordable" exotic to nearing on supercar prices, and back again. Thanks to its mass production, the timeless yet quintessentially '90s sports car is relatively easy to find for a reasonable price, although there are some outliers that still sell well above that. Enter the NSX Zanardi Edition, a unicorn in sheep's clothing that's currently for sale on Bring a Trailer.

Honda built just 51 NSX Zanardi Editions to celebrate Formula One veteran and double CART championship winner Alex Zanardi. Each Zanardi Edition was finished in Formula Red with an Onyx interior and featured a fixed roof (for added chassis rigidity) instead of the removable Targa top found on most first-generation NSXs. Lightweight BBS wheels came standard, measuring 16 inches in diameter up front and 17 inches in the rear. The car also included a lighter rear spoiler, single-pane rear glass, and a lighter battery, which helped it shed 149 pounds compared to the factory NSX.