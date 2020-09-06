Watch an Acura NSX Race Up Pikes Peak Through Photographer Larry Chen's Camera Lens 

If you have not heard of car culture, and commercial automotive photographer Larry Chen, here is the link to his Instagram (thank me later). Among a long list of achievements and projects in the automotive community, Chen is the official series photographer for the Pikes Peak International Hill Climb and Formula Drift series. A few days ago, Chen posted a Facebook video allowing us to see through his camera lens at this year's 98th running of Pikes Peak.

This video's featured car is the Acura NSX, and Chen's weapon of choice is the Canon 1DX3 on a 400mm f2.8 V3. The video shows Chen draw a bead on the NSX as it charges up the mountain with a trained sniper's proficiency before unloading bursts of rapid-fire shots. The shutter's sound mimics a machine gun set to full-auto. The Acura dives into a corner out of range only for Chen to adjust his sights and catch it coming around the bend. As the car drives towards Chen, it is greeted with another burst from his Canon 1DX3.