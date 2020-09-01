Pikes Peak 2020 Was Wonderful Without Fans. But It Wasn't The Same

August 30, 2020, 9:30 a.m. Though it's at last race day for the 2020 Pikes Peak International Hill Climb, the parking lot here at the Devil's Playground—famously the most breathtaking spot to watch the race from—is basically empty. Due to 2020's coronavirus pandemic, the PPIHC will run without spectators for the first time in history; only a smattering of cars belonging to media, race staff, and emergency responders are here.

At long last, and after a two-hour delay due to ice on the road, the first competitor up the mountain roars past: a Cummins-powered 1949 Ford F1 truck.

As the noise of the soon-to-be diesel course record holder fades into the distance, the next summit hopeful in their Datsun 240Z growls into view by the Ski Area, some four miles down the road and 2,000 feet beneath us. Minutes later, they too tear past the Playground, ushering forth a new Acura TLX in a cycle that repeats itself for the next five hours, interrupted only by the silence of an occasional DNF—or the whirr of a resurrected Tesla Model 3.