Cummins-Powered 1949 Ford Truck Is Now the Fastest Diesel Vehicle Up Pikes Peak

Everyone who's anyone that shows up to race at the Pikes Peak International Hill Climb has records on the brain. Class wins are undoubtedly nice, but with so many different types of vehicles racing to the clouds each year, it's a distinguished honor to be the best to ever do it in your respective category. That's why Scott Birdsall and the crew behind his 1949 Ford F1 are probably okay with missing out on the catch-all Exhibition Class win seeing as they now hold the record for the fastest-ever diesel vehicle up the mountain.

Birdsall drove the 6.7-liter Cummins-powered Ford to a final time of 11:24.065, according to the PPIHC's official leaderboard. That mark bests the previous record, set by Uwe Nittel in a Mercedes Benz C300D 4MATIC, by a little over 13 seconds. What's more, it's a minute and some change quicker than the fan-favorite Freightliner racing semi ever ran, and that produces 2,400 horsepower and around 4,000 pound-feet of torque.