Thousands of New 2021 Chevy Tahoes and GMC Yukons Are Covered in Nasty Bug Stains

As if automakers didn't have enough to worry about in the disaster that is the year 2020, General Motors is now having to fight against yet another unexpected problem: Mayflies. Per Automotive News, roughly 2,600 Chevrolet Tahoes and GMC Yukons that were built in Arlington, Texas got covered in black residue while in storage, and the insects are supposedly to blame. This has not only delayed shipments of highly anticipated 2021 models but also affected some that were delivered to dealers, at least one of which was allegedly in need of repainting.

Apparently, the facility where GM sent the SUVs after production was near a lake—a hot spot for the six-legged critters that emerge from water to mate on land. However, Molly Keck, an entomologist and specialist with the Integrated Pest Management Program at Texas A&M AgriLife in San Antonio, told AN that mayflies "don't really make a stain."

"When they emerge from the lake, they're not feeding. So there's nothing in their gut for them to be able to excrete out," Keck explained.

The Drive has reached out to GM for comment as well as its response to Keck's statement.

While many of these newly redesigned Tahoes and Yukons are reportedly being held for cleaning, further restricting dealer access to the in-demand family-haulers, several have found their way to retail stores. Pete Eischen Chevrolet in Fairview, Oklahoma told AN it waited three months after one Tahoe was built to take delivery, only for it to be dropped off with the residue still on the car.

"We were told all would be cleaned before delivery. We waited three months for nothing," said salesman George Eischen.

Several chrome pieces were dotted with the residue as were painted body panels; the hood was allegedly so bad that it had to be repainted. AN claims to have obtained a bulletin sent by GM to its dealers which gave instructions on how to remove the residue.

