2021 Chevrolet Tahoe and Suburban: All-New Behemoths Now Get Diesel Power

During an otherwise quiet month for the automotive industry, Chevrolet came out of the blue on Tuesday night to reveal the all-new, twelfth-generation 2021 Tahoe and Suburban full-size SUVs. Held at a surprise event at the Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan, America’s golden bowtie ushered in the latest and greatest versions of its best-selling SUVs, and with them, a huge list of significant changes.

What's New

Everything. The major highlights include a completely new fully independent rear suspension and the availability of an all-new light-duty Duramax diesel engine. The new SUVs arrive on the same GMT T1 platform that originally debuted with the latest Chevrolet Silverado and GMC Sierra pickup trucks, which further reinforces the fact that they're nearly mechanically identical underneath. All the underpinnings including the engines and transmissions are shared with the General's pickup trucks, including the front suspension components, steering gear, and base gasoline engine.

Styling also resembles its pickup truck siblings up front, but that's where the similarities end. The interior styling is perhaps the biggest change of all, which finally ditches the old, boxy style reproduced by Chevrolet for decades, and gets with the times in terms of design and ergonomics.